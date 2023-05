Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. received good news on his ailing right knee Wednesday, as an MRI revealed no structural damage.

Toronto manager John Schneider told reporters that Guerrero is day-to-day. He was not in the lineup Wednesday night as the Blue Jays continued what's been a heated series against the New York Yankees in Toronto.

Guerrero appeared to hurt himself Tuesday while fielding Gleyber Torres' popped bunt in the top half of the eighth inning.