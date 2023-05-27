Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames was placed on the seven-day concussion list Saturday after he was hit by a line-drive foul ball while in the dugout Friday night.

He spent the night in a Milwaukee hospital as a precaution.

Teammate Brian Anderson was batting in the bottom of the second inning against the San Francisco Giants when he hit a line drive that struck Adames, with video showing the ball appearing to hit him in the head or face.

Adames was able to walk to the clubhouse, and manager Craig Counsell said after the 15-1 defeat that tests done at the hospital showed no broken bones.

The game was stopped for a few minutes to allow Milwaukee's training staff to attend to Adames as he sat on the bench. Anderson's concern was apparent on his face as he waited from near the batter's box.

"I still haven't really processed it all the way through," Anderson said Saturday. "I was able to talk to him a little bit last night and he seemed like he was doing well, and I think he was actually in better spirits than I was last night.

"You know, he kept telling me, he's like, 'Don't worry about me, don't worry about me.' But he's a tough guy and we're going to miss having him. ... I'm just hoping and praying for a quick recovery for Willy."

The 27-year-old Adames, who has been voted the team MVP in two consecutive seasons since arriving from the Tampa Bay Rays in a trade in May 2021, has a slash line of .205/.292/.384 in 51 games his season. He also has four steals in six attempts.

In other moves Saturday, the Brewers brought up infielder Andruw Monasterio and right-hander Jake Cousins from Triple-A Nashville, optioned left-hander Ethan Small to Nashville and designated left-hander Alex Claudio for assignment.

Monasterio, 25, has yet to make his major league debut. He hit .271 with four homers and 19 RBIs in 42 games at Nashville. Cousins has a 3.24 ERA in seven relief appearances with the Brewers this season.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.