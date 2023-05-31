        <
        >

          Cubs' Justin Steele leaves start with left forearm tightness

          • Associated Press
          May 31, 2023, 08:43 PM

          CHICAGO -- Cubs starter Justin Steele left Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays after three innings because of left forearm tightness.

          Steele retired all nine batters he faced.

          He got a visit from manager David Ross and an athletic trainer with one out in the third.

          Steele retired the next two batters, with third baseman Patrick Wisdom making a lunging stab on Taylor Walls' line drive foul and stopping Jose Siri's hard grounder before throwing him out.

          Hayden Wesneski came in to start the fourth inning. Steele is 6-2 with a 2.65 ERA in 12 starts.