Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah was optioned Tuesday to the rookie-level Florida Complex League, a demotion designed to help the former ace reset from a nightmare start to the season.

The Blue Jays made the move one day after Manoah lasted just one-third of an inning and allowed six runs in a loss to the Houston Astros. The 2022 American League Cy Young Award finalist is 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA in 13 starts this season.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider acknowledged after Monday's 11-4 loss that "everything is on the table" in terms of the organization's options for Manoah, whose demotion came amid a series of roster moves.

Formerly known as the Gulf Coast League, the Florida Complex League (FCL) is considered one of the lowest levels of affiliated minor league baseball. The Blue Jays' FCL team operates out of the organization's spring training complex in Dunedin, Florida, where Manoah will have access to resources that may have been limited at higher levels of the minors.

Manoah, 25, was an All-Star last season, when he finished third in the AL in wins (16) and ERA (2.24).

Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt was reinstated from the paternity list Tuesday while infielder Santiago Espinal was activated from the 10-day injured list. Toronto also selected the contract of right-hander Bowden Francis from Triple-A Syracuse.

To make room for Bassitt, Espinal and Francis on the roster, the Blue Jays designated right-hander Zach Thompson for assignment and optioned right-hander Jay Jackson and infielder Ernie Clement optioned to Buffalo.