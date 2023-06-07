MIAMI -- Luis Arraez had two hits to raise his major league-leading batting average to .401 and help the Miami Marlins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Second in the NL East, the Marlins have won five straight to improve to 34-28 -- the first time they've been six games over .500 since August 2016. Arraez also now has 12 hits in his last four games, tying the most in a 4-game span in Marlins history. It was also done by Cody Ross in 2008 and by Preston Wilson in 2001.

After Arraez flew out to left in his first two at-bats, he hit consecutive singles to finish 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Hits Keep On Coming Luis Arraez now has 26 games this season with multiple hits and zero games this season with multiple strikeouts. A look at some of his eye-opening stats through June 6: Cat. Total Would be AL/NL best since BA .401 1941 (T. Williams, .406) K pct 4.7% 2008 (P. Polanco, 4.7%) Miss pct 7.0% 2013 (M. Scutaro, 5.7%) -- ESPN Stats & Information

Arraez is the first player batting .400 or better 62 team games into a season since Atlanta's Chipper Jones in 2008, who was batting .421, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Miami broke open a scoreless game with a five-run fifth against Zack Greinke (1-6).

The former Cy Young Award winner kept Miami hitless until Sánchez's leadoff blast. Jesus Sánchez drove the first pitch from Greinke over the wall in left for his fifth homer.

Arraez's one-out single with the bases loaded made it 2-0 and ended Greinke's outing. Reliever Jackson Kowar retired Jorge Soler on a pop out to second before De La Cruz cleared the bases with a double to right.

