The New York Mets have activated first baseman Pete Alonso from the injured list.

Alonso suffered a bone bruise and sprain of his left wrist after he was hit by a 96 mph fastball in a June 7 game against the Atlanta Braves. The Mets had expected Alonso to be out 3-4 weeks, but instead he is being activated after the minimum 10 days.

Alonso is second in the majors with 22 home runs and leads the Mets with 49 RBIs.

New York has won two of its last three games and is looking to win its series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. The Mets have not won a series since completing a three-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies on June 1.