The Los Angeles Angels placed third baseman Anthony Rendon on the injured list with a left wrist contusion Monday, four days after suffering the injury after being hit by a pitch.

The Angels, who host the crosstown rival Los Angeles Dodgers for a two-game series beginning Tuesday, are playing some of their best baseball lately, winning 11 of their past 14 games. But Rendon now joins rookie shortstop Zach Neto (oblique strain) and utility infielder Gio Urshela (fractured pelvis) among regulars who have gone down in the past week.

Rendon was plunked by Texas Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi in the first inning on Thursday but remained in the game -- despite not being able to swing the bat -- because Urshela exited shortly thereafter and the Angels would have been short-handed. Initial X-rays on Rendon's wrist came back negative, but continued swelling kept him out of the lineup for the ensuing three days in Kansas City.

Rendon, 33, has played in 143 of a potential 398 games since the start of 2021, slashing only .238/.338/.364 during that stretch. Rendon was a .290/.372/.490 hitter in his previous eight years in the big leagues.