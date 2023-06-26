After a four-year hiatus, MLB's London Series is back.
The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals faced off in a two-game series at London Stadium, the former Olympic venue that was completely revamped to be able to host a baseball game. MLB is trying to recapture the momentum it had in bringing the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox to London back in 2019 -- momentum that was slowed dramatically by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cubs beat the Cardinals 9-1 in the first game of the two-game series, with Ian Happ hitting two home runs. The Cardinals struck back in Game 2, however, engineering a comeback for a 7-5 victory. Each game attracted over 54,000 fans -- more than twice as many people as watched the Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates in the final game of their prior road series. With that level of enthusiasm for baseball in London in mind, here are some of the best sights and sounds from the series.
Cubs and Cardinals royalty in the house
Just a couple @Cubs fans in London✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/hiI541l7PZ— Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) June 25, 2023
How is your Sunday going?— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 25, 2023
Ours is Good, Man!#STLCards x #LondonSeries pic.twitter.com/iBHBjtCaZF
Cardinals royalty in London! 👑#STLCards x #LondonSeries pic.twitter.com/1uO29CVZ9A— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 23, 2023
Big Papi trolls Derek Jeter
.@DerekJeter wanted no part of @DavidOrtiz's gift. 🤣— MLB (@MLB) June 24, 2023
🎥: @MLBONFOX pic.twitter.com/FwxvluaqUq
Tourist mode
The shooter: The shot: pic.twitter.com/o1I5qW0VpJ— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 23, 2023
You know we love our London boys. pic.twitter.com/w9Orsu4LEN— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 23, 2023
Taking in the sights and sounds of London!#STLCards x #LondonSeries pic.twitter.com/UltyP1M9mP— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 23, 2023
Worldwide game
Just touched down in London Town...— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 22, 2023
...to be greeted by the best fans in the world!#LondonSeries 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/lbyUBqFTEM
"If there's a Cubs game, then Cubs fans will show up" - Ryne Sandberg speaking at Cubs Fan Rally this afternoon.— UK Cubs Fans (@ChicagoCubsUK) June 22, 2023
London is ready for you, @Cubs! 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/7muHWGPf1S
Food for thought
What would a baseball game be without some classic American cuisine, even in the United Kingdom?