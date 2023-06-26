England's James Anderson and Australia's Nathan Lyon form an unlikely partnership as they throw the first ceremonial pitches at MLB London, where the St Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs. (0:40)

After a four-year hiatus, MLB's London Series is back.

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals faced off in a two-game series at London Stadium, the former Olympic venue that was completely revamped to be able to host a baseball game. MLB is trying to recapture the momentum it had in bringing the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox to London back in 2019 -- momentum that was slowed dramatically by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cubs beat the Cardinals 9-1 in the first game of the two-game series, with Ian Happ hitting two home runs. The Cardinals struck back in Game 2, however, engineering a comeback for a 7-5 victory. Each game attracted over 54,000 fans -- more than twice as many people as watched the Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates in the final game of their prior road series. With that level of enthusiasm for baseball in London in mind, here are some of the best sights and sounds from the series.

Cubs and Cardinals royalty in the house

Big Papi trolls Derek Jeter

Tourist mode

You know we love our London boys. pic.twitter.com/w9Orsu4LEN — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 23, 2023

Worldwide game

Just touched down in London Town...



...to be greeted by the best fans in the world!#LondonSeries 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/lbyUBqFTEM — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 22, 2023

"If there's a Cubs game, then Cubs fans will show up" - Ryne Sandberg speaking at Cubs Fan Rally this afternoon.



London is ready for you, @Cubs! 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/7muHWGPf1S — UK Cubs Fans (@ChicagoCubsUK) June 22, 2023

Food for thought

What would a baseball game be without some classic American cuisine, even in the United Kingdom?

An American-style hot dog served at London Stadium for the Cubs-Cardinals series. Delaware North