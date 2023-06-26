        <
          Sights and sounds from Cubs-Cardinals MLB game in London

          Cricket rivals James Anderson and Nathan Lyon throw first pitch at MLB London (0:40)

          England's James Anderson and Australia's Nathan Lyon form an unlikely partnership as they throw the first ceremonial pitches at MLB London, where the St Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs. (0:40)

          Jun 26, 2023, 11:00 AM

          After a four-year hiatus, MLB's London Series is back.

          The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals faced off in a two-game series at London Stadium, the former Olympic venue that was completely revamped to be able to host a baseball game. MLB is trying to recapture the momentum it had in bringing the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox to London back in 2019 -- momentum that was slowed dramatically by the COVID-19 pandemic.

          The Cubs beat the Cardinals 9-1 in the first game of the two-game series, with Ian Happ hitting two home runs. The Cardinals struck back in Game 2, however, engineering a comeback for a 7-5 victory. Each game attracted over 54,000 fans -- more than twice as many people as watched the Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates in the final game of their prior road series. With that level of enthusiasm for baseball in London in mind, here are some of the best sights and sounds from the series.

          Cubs and Cardinals royalty in the house

          Big Papi trolls Derek Jeter

          Tourist mode

          Worldwide game

          Food for thought

          What would a baseball game be without some classic American cuisine, even in the United Kingdom?