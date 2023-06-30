Shohei Ohtani wallops his 29th homer of the season as the Angels trail vs. the White Sox. (0:37)

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Shohei Ohtani's Angels record 14th homer in June wasn't enough to overcome a six-run third inning by the Chicago White Sox.

The Japanese superstar broke the team mark for home runs in a month Thursday during the ninth inning of Los Angeles' 9-7 loss with a two-run shot to left-center off Kendall Graveman's slider.

Ohtani surpassed his own mark of 13 homers hit in June 2021. He had shared the Angels' record with Mike Trout (July 2019), Albert Pujols (June 2015), Mo Vaughn (May 2000) and Tim Salmon (June 1996).

The homer was Ohtani's fourth in the four-game series and also extended his hitting streak to seven games. On Tuesday, he became the first AL starting pitcher since 1963 to hit two home runs and strike out at least 10 in the same game.

He leads the majors with 29 homers and is batting .309.

"That was a pretty good pitch on the outer part of the plate. He wows you every day. It's fun to watch," manager Phil Nevin said.

Trout -- who was elected as an AL starter to the All-Star Game for the 10th straight time after the game -- also took a certain amount of joy watching Ohtani's latest feat despite the loss.

"I'm getting a front-row seat watching it from the on-deck circle. It's pretty special what he's doing," Trout said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.