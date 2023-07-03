Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman will compete in next Monday's Home Run Derby in Seattle.

He looks to join Cal Ripken Jr. (1991) and Miguel Tejada (2004) as the third Orioles player to win the event.

The 25-year-old Pacific Northwest native (Portland, Oregon) will compete in his first All-Star Game on July 11.

Rutschman is batting .268 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs in 79 games in his second big-league season.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft slugged 13 homers in 113 games during his 2022 rookie campaign.

Rutschman joins a derby field that includes Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena, Seattle's Julio Rodriguez, Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the New York Mets' Pete Alonso and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts. Two more participants are still to be announced.