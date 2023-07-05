Mike Trout exits the Angels' matchup against the Padres in the middle of an at-bat after sustaining a wrist injury. (0:45)

Angels All-Star outfielder Mike Trout underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair a broken hamate bone that he sustained when when he fouled off a pitch Monday night, and manager Phil Nevin said that he is expected to be out 4-8 weeks.

Nevin said the team's medical staff determined surgery was the only viable option to heal the injury.

The slugger fouled off a 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth inning and immediately shook his left arm. Nevin and a trainer came out to check on the slugger and he left the game.

"I kind of knew it wasn't good. It's another freak thing," Trout said. "It's nothing crazy serious, so obviously I'm going to miss a little bit of time, but it's not season-ending."

Trout, a three-time AL MVP, was selected to his 11th All-Star team on Sunday and 10th straight as a starter. He was hitting .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs.

Trout said he had been feeling well before the injury and that it's going to be tough to miss the All-Star Game.

"I was really looking forward to it," he said. "It's frustrating."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.