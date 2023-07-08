St. Louis Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery abruptly left Friday night's game against the host Chicago White Sox in the fifth inning with a hamstring injury.

With St. Louis holding a 5-1 lead and with one out and a 2-1 count on White Sox hitter Elvis Andrus, Montgomery tapped the back of his right leg with his glove.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and athletic trainers went to the mound, and Montgomery left the game, walking slowly to the dugout.