Shohei Ohtani has all of MLB in a state of awe.

Right now, the Los Angeles Angels superstar is leading all batters in home runs and OPS, fourth in strikeouts and strikeouts per nine innings among all pitchers and first in all of MLB in wins above replacement. He's redefining what it means to be a baseball player in real time, and we're all witnesses.

As Ohtani heads into the second half of the season (with a not insignificant chance of challenging Aaron Judge for the American League home run record), we've gathered some of the biggest compliments he has received from his contemporaries and baseball legends alike.

"He kind of reminds you of Nolan Ryan, and then he reminds you of freaking Barry Bonds. He's both of those guys. I mean, he's got great stuff and he can hit a home run with the best of anybody. Nobody else has done it before; I mean, the last guy was who, maybe Babe Ruth? Nobody's been able to do that."

-- Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux, on ESPN Radio's "Canty and Carlin"

"He's got the best stuff in the league, I think. I don't think I've talked to anybody in the league that wants to face that dude. And at the plate, he's got very little weaknesses."

-- Ohtani's teammate Mike Trout, before the 2023 season

"He changed the rules. Anybody who changes the rules on anything has to be a great player. This guy, he can outrun a deer. He can throw a hundred miles an hour, hit a ball a mile."

-- Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker, during an early June series against the Angels. Ohtani went 6-for-18 with two doubles and a triple in the series, and took the loss after allowing four earned runs and striking out six batters in six innings in the second game.

"We should make a new award for him. This is something MLB hasn't seen since Babe Ruth. ... He's not the best hitter. He's not the best pitcher. But he's the best player."

-- Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, a few days before the 2023 All-Star Game

"Are you kidding me? Motherf---er can hit the ball 900 feet and throw the ball 99 mph off the mound. Who else is doing that? Who else is doing that, bro? There's nobody else doing that at the big league level."

-- 2007 Cy Young Award winner CC Sabathia, in April 2020

"MVP with ease. He should win it every year. What he's doing is insane. All of us at the highest level can't believe our eyes. Truly remarkable. Be thankful you get to witness a real GOAT!"

-- Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman, after Ohtani struck out 10 players and hit two home runs in a win over the Chicago White Sox

"He's built like a Greek god."

-- Then-White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon, on seeing Ohtani walking around a day before the 2021 All-Star Game