The Arizona Diamondbacks placed Gabriel Moreno on the 10-day injured list Sunday and recalled fellow catcher Jose Herrera from Triple-A Reno.

Moreno, 23, is dealing with left shoulder inflammation. He is batting .270 with three homers and 28 RBIs through 74 games.

Herrera, 26, appeared in 22 games with the Diamondbacks before the All-Star break and batted .255 with four doubles and six RBIs.

Carson Kelly started at catcher and batted eighth in Sunday afternoon's series finale against the host Cincinnati Reds.