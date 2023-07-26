BOSTON -- The Atlanta Braves turned a triple play in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night -- the first triple play in MLB this season.

Center fielder Michael Harris II caught a shallow fly by Triston Casas and threw to first after Adam Duvall had strayed too far.

The throw easily got Duvall, then first baseman Matt Olson alertly fired the ball across the diamond in plenty of time to get Masataka Yoshida at third after he tagged up and attempted to advance on Duvall's running gaffe.

Harris held up his arms and leaped as Austin Riley tagged out Yoshida, who was several steps away from the bag when Olson's throw arrived.

It is only the second 8-3-5 triple play in MLB history, with the other having happened in 1884, when the Boston Beaneaters turned it against the Providence Grays.

The Braves last turned a triple play in 2004 against the San Diego Padres, and the Red Sox last hit into one in 2017 against the Baltimore Orioles.

The play ended an inning that started with promise for Boston with back-to-back singles by Yoshida and Duvall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.