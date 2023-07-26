HOUSTON -- The Houston Astros received a major boost Wednesday when designated hitter Yordan Alvarez and second baseman Jose Altuve were reinstated from the injured list before the finale of a series against the Texas Rangers.

The Astros won the first two games against Texas this week, and a victory Wednesday night would tie them with the Rangers for first place in the AL West.

Altuve was leading off and Alvarez was batting fifth in the lineup Wednesday.

Alvarez hasn't played since injuring his right oblique June 8. Altuve has been out since injuring his left oblique during batting practice July 4.

Alvarez is batting .277 and ranks second on the team with 17 homers and third with 55 RBIs despite his extended absence.

This was the second stint on the injured list this season for Altuve, who didn't make his debut this year until May 19 after fracturing his left thumb in the World Baseball Classic. The 2017 AL MVP is batting .264 with six homers and 18 RBIs in 32 games this season.

The Astros optioned INF/OF Bligh Madris and INF/OF David Hensley to Triple-A Sugar Land to make room for Altuve and Alvarez on the roster.