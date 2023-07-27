The Minnesota Twins reinstated designated hitter Byron Buxton from the paternity list Thursday and returned outfielder Trevor Larnach to Triple-A St. Paul.

Buxton, 29, missed all three games of this week's series against the Seattle Mariners while his wife, Lindsey, gave birth to the couple's third son.

Buxton, who has served primarily as the Twins' designated this season after knee surgery in 2022, is batting .195 with a .702 OPS, 17 home runs and 40 RBIs. In 666 career games, all with the Twins, the 2022 American League All-Star is a .238 hitter with a .764 OPS, 115 home runs and 295 RBIs.

Larnach, 26, was batting .216 with a .715 OPS, six home runs and 32 RBIs in 50 games for the Twins this season. In three seasons with Minnesota, he is a career .223 hitter with a .695 OPS, 18 home runs and 78 RBIs in 180 games.