Jeff Passan and Buster Olney react to the Orioles nearing an agreement to acquire pitcher Jack Flaherty from the Cardinals. (1:02)

The Baltimore Orioles acquired right-hander Jack Flaherty from the St. Louis Cardinals for three prospects, the team announced on Tuesday.

Flaherty is 7-6 with a 4.43 ERA this season, topping 100 innings for the first time since 2019.

Flaherty has spent all seven of his major league seasons with the Cardinals. His best season came in 2019 when he went 11-8 with a 2.75 ERA and finished fourth in the Cy Young voting.

In exchange, the Cardinals acquired left-hander Drew Rom, infielder Cesar Prieto and right-hander Zack Showalter