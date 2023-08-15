Since the days when we first heard about "The Japanese Babe Ruth," Shohei Ohtani has made even that lofty comparison obsolete, obliterating every expectation we could have reasonably had for him. No one, not even The Babe, has done what Ohtani has done in the big leagues as the first two-way baseball star of the contemporary era.

This winter, baseball's ultimate unicorn is set to hit the open market. Speculation about what kind of deal Ohtani might come away with have been wild, every bit as fantastic as the whispers we heard emanating from the Pacific Rim a half-decade ago, about this mysterious guy who had the audacity to want to be a full-time hitter and pitcher in MLB -- at the same time.

Last offseason, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge received the largest free agent contract in baseball history -- nine years, $360 million. The question about what kind of contract Ohtani will ultimately receive is both related to and slightly different from what kind of on-field value he has produced. That's because it's entirely possible that no team can really pay what Ohtani's real market value is. He's that good and, certainly, that unique.

Nevertheless, we decided to explore this question of Ohtani's true value, the ways in which he's built it, and what it all might mean when teams come calling during the highly-anticipated hot stove season.

