          Phillies' Bryce Harper exits in fifth inning vs. Nationals

          • Reuters
          Aug 11, 2023, 12:42 AM

          Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper was lifted from Thursday's home game against the Washington Nationals in the fifth inning because of a mid-back spasm.

          The team said Harper would undergo further evaluation.

          Harper was 0-for-1 with a walk before leaving the game. Alec Bohm moved from third base to first and Rodolfo Castro entered at third.

          The Phillies were wrapping a four-game set with the National League East rival Nationals, one day after Philadelphia's Michael Lorenzen threw a no-hitter against Washington.