The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed designated hitter J.D. Martinez on the injured list with groin tightness, it was announced Tuesday.

Martinez, who has not been in the lineup since Saturday, had played four games since having an epidural injection and an MRI, which revealed nothing new. He also had been bothered by hamstring tightness.

Martinez, who turned 36 on Monday, is batting .256 with 25 homers and 78 RBIs in 92 games in his first season with the Dodgers. He was named an All-Star this season for the sixth time in his 13-year career.

In a related roster move, Los Angeles called up Michael Busch.