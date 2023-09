NEW YORK -- Arizona minor league pitcher Jose Cabrera was suspended for 80 games Saturday under baseball's minor league drug program after a positive test for performance-enhancing substance boldenone.

The 21-year-old right-hander, who is in his third season in the Diamondbacks organization, was 4-9 with a 5.28 ERA in 23 starts this season for Class A Visalia and Hillsboro.

Thirteen players have been disciplined under the minor league program this year.