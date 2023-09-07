Adolis Garcia exits during the second inning after landing awkwardly following attempted catch at the wall. (0:44)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers All-Star right fielder Adolis Garcia left Wednesday's 12-3 loss to the Houston Astros because of right knee discomfort.

Garcia departed during the top of the second inning after chasing a Michael Brantley fly ball that just cleared the right-field fence. Garcia leaped and just missed making the grab. The homer put Houston ahead 3-1.

Garcia settled on the warning track as the Rangers' medical staff came out to check on him and he ultimately left the contest. The team announced that Garcia would continue to be evaluated. He was replaced in right field by Robbie Grossman.

Garcia is set to get imaging on his knee on Thursday, manager Bruce Bochy said after the game.

"His right knee is pretty sore," Bochy said. "We'll see what's going on [Thursday]."

The injury is the latest blow in what has turned into a nightmarish home series for the Rangers. With anticipation running high for the three-game set between cross-state rivals vying for the AL West title, the matchup has turned into a rout.

After Houston took the first two games by a combined score of 27-7, the Astros raced out to a 7-1 lead in Wednesday's series finale. One inning after Garcia left the contest, Houston's Jose Abreu launched a grand slam off Texas ace Max Scherzer to blow the game open.

Garcia, 30, is enjoying a career season for Texas; he entered the game batting .245 with 34 homers and an AL-high 100 RBIs.