SEATTLE -- Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani was out of the lineup for his 10th straight game Wednesday because of a strained right oblique.

"We just had a conversation inside," Angels manager Phil Nevin said before the series finale against the Seattle Mariners. "That's between us, but today just wasn't the right day to go."

Ohtani got hurt during batting practice before a Sept. 4 game against Baltimore.

The AL MVP front-runner was in the original lineup for Monday's series opener but was scratched after his pregame workout.

Ohtani's pitching season ended last month because of a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

The 29-year-old is batting .304 with an AL-best 44 home runs, 95 RBIs and 20 stolen bases and had a 10-5 record, a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings. He is eligible for free agency after this season.