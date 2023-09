The Braves celebrate after winning their sixth straight National League East title, and Ronald Acuna Jr. has some fun with the Philadelphia crowd. (0:33)

PHILADELPHIA -- The Atlanta Braves clinched their sixth straight National League East title, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Wednesday night behind Spencer Strider's major-league-leading 17th win and Austin Riley's two-run homer.

Kirby Yates struck out Brandon Marsh to end the game, and the Atlanta players danced in a mob near the mound as Phillies fans booed them off the field.

"Congratulations Atlanta Braves 2023 NL East Champions" flashed on the scoreboard.

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. responded to booing fans by raising both arms and signaling with his hands to bring it on.

"We've checked one box," Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

Atlanta (96-50) clinched in 146 games, its second-quickest clinch in the divisional era. The division title was the Braves' 23rd in the divisional era (since 1969), the most by any team, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The Braves have seemingly made winning the East a rite of September since the 1990s, and this year's team looks loaded enough to claim their third World Series since moving from Milwaukee in 1966. Over that span, Atlanta won 11 straight NL East titles, from 1995 to 2005, and the World Series in 1995 and 2021.

The Braves took their sixth straight NL East title Wednesday night and finished the first leg of a run they hope leads them to a second World Series crown in three years. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Yates earned his fifth save.

Atlanta took special satisfaction in clinching on the same Citizens Bank Park field where Philadelphia eliminated them last October in the NL Division Series. The Phillies won that series 3-1 -- just as Atlanta won this four-game set.

The Phillies (79-67) lead the NL wild-card race, and these two teams could face each other again this October.

For now, September belongs to the Braves.

Riley, one of many big boppers in the lineup, gave the Braves all the runs they needed when he connected off Cristopher Sánchez (2-4) in the first for his 35th homer. Sanchez struck out a career-best 10 in 7 1/3 innings.

Riley had a sacrifice fly in the third and Kevin Pillar added an RBI double in the fourth for a 4-1 lead.

Strider (17-5) took it from there and won for the fifth time in six starts, allowing one run and four hits in seven innings. Strider struck out nine to boost his MLB-best total to 259. He also gave the bullpen some needed rest after a rough first three games in Philly that included Raisel Iglesias surrendering tying homers in the ninth inning in two of them.

That the Braves had the mettle to rebound and win on the road from the crushing blows is just one more reason why they just might be the team to beat in the postseason.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.