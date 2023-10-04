BALTIMORE -- The Orioles might be a "Big Shot" this year, but they'll try to stay out of the Piano Man's way this weekend.

Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Camden Yards is scheduled for just after 1 p.m. Saturday. Then it will be time for the Orioles and Texas Rangers to "Stand Back," because Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel will be playing a 7 p.m. concert next door at M&T Bank Stadium.

The two events could create all sorts of parking issues. But assuming there's no rain and the game doesn't run for "The Longest Time," there should be a big enough gap for baseball fans to begin "Movin' Out" before the concertgoers start arriving in earnest.

The AL East-champion Orioles are making their first postseason appearance since 2016.