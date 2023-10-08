The Phillies shut out the Braves, who own the best offense in baseball, 3-0 to win game one of the NL Division Series in Atlanta. It was the first time the Braves have been shut out at home this season.

Lefty Ranger Suarez started for Philly and struck out four over 3 2/3 innings. Five relievers held the Braves scoreless for 4 2/3 innings before former Brave Craig Kimbrel closed it out in the ninth.

When asked what explained Saturday night's offensive performance, Braves manager Brian Snitker said, "I think it was more their pitching than our hitting."

Snitker looked ahead to their potential challenge for the rest of the series, "I think they did a great job of addressing their bullpen issues from last year, and they've got multiple weapons that they can go to."

With an off day between games one and two in Atlanta, a deep bullpen can be even more impactful.

The Phillies continue their postseason edge over the Braves, after beating Atlanta 3-1 in the NLDS last season despite finishing 14 games behind the Braves in the regular season in 2022 and again in 2023.

"This team, to a man, has this innate toughness to them," Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said. "They're really resilient, and they just keep fighting. So it's a great combination of talent and makeup that we have on this club."

Controversy sparked in the eighth inning when Braves catcher Sean Murphy was called for catcher's interference, which led to the final Phillies run scoring. The call was upheld after replay, which led to a delay as Braves fans threw drinks all over the outfield at Truist Park. After the game, Murphy told reporters of the catcher's interference that, "I didn't feel it, but I heard it," which lined up with his decision to not argue the call on the field.

Spencer Strider turned in a quality start for Atlanta, going seven innings allowing one earned run, two walks, and eight strikeouts. The earned run was a homer to right field by Bryce Harper on an inside slider. The Phillies also went five-for-six on stolen bases after averaging less than one stolen base per game in the regular season.

It was a well-rounded effort that Harper noticed.

"I thought we ran the bases well," he said. "I thought we played really good defense and just timely hitting and really good pitching."

The Braves led baseball in runs scored with 947, the most since the Yankees in 2007. FanGraphs "Offense" stat, which combines all baserunning and hitting, adjusted for park and era, has the Braves 2023 offense as the best since the 1931 Yankees, which featured Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth.

Phillies aces Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola are slated to start games two and three, respectively. The Braves will start Max Fried in game two and haven't announced a game three starter yet. Game two is Monday in Atlanta while game three will be Wednesday in Philadelphia.