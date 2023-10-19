Open Extended Reactions

Chicago Cubs reliever Michael Fulmer is expected to miss the 2024 season following elbow surgery.

The 30-year-old right-hander had UCL revision surgery on his right elbow on Wednesday, the team confirmed Thursday. UCL revision surgery is not the same as Tommy John surgery, but focuses on the same area.

Fulmer ended the season on the 60-day injured list after going 3-5 with a 4.42 ERA and two saves in 58 games (one start).

Cubs right-hander Michael Fulmer is out for the 2024 season after elbow surgery. Getty Images

The timing is terrible for Fulmer, who is set to become a free agent after playing on a one-year, $4 million contract.

Fulmer is 37-50 with 19 saves and a 3.94 ERA in 262 games (90 starts) with the Detroit Tigers (2016-18, 2020-22), Minnesota Twins (2022) and Cubs.

He was an American League All-Star with Detroit in 2017.