ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia tied the single-postseason record with his 21st RBI during the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series, matching David Freese's 2011 playoff run that prevented the Rangers from winning their first championship.

The 30-year-old Garcia, who won American League Championship Series MVP honors after driving in 15 runs to help beat the Houston Astros, laced a first-inning single to left field off Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen to score rookie Evan Carter and stake the Rangers a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Garcia, the Rangers' cleanup hitter, hit a home run and drove in one run during the wild-card series and followed with a home run and four RBIs in the division series. His performance in the ALCS, during which he hit five home runs, was one of the best in baseball history.

Freese's 2011 postseason for the St. Louis Cardinals is considered among the greatest as well. After winning MVP honors in the NLCS, Freese and the Cardinals faced the Rangers, then seeking their first title in more than 50 years of existence. His ninth-inning triple and extra-inning walk-off home run in Game 6 contributed to his seven RBIs in the series.

Garcia's 21st RBI came in his 54th plate appearance of the postseason; Freese reached his mark in 71. Friday night also marks the anniversary of the infamous Game 6 that the Cardinals won to propel them to the title.