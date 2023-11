Open Extended Reactions

TOKYO -- Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be allowed to move to a Major League Baseball team under the player posting system, the Orix Buffaloes said Sunday after the team lost Game 7 of the Japan Series to the Hanshin Tigers.

The ace pitcher has been widely reported to be ready to move to MLB and is expected to be a top target.

"I'd like to thank my team for accepting my request," Yamamoto was quoted by Japan's Kyodo news agency as saying after Orix lost 7-1 on Sunday.

Yamamoto pitched two games during the Japan Series -- the World Series equivalent for Japanese baseball. He allowed seven earned runs in Game 1 but came back in Game 6 and struck out 14 -- a series record.

The 25-year-old right-handed pitcher has a 70-29 record in Japanese baseball. His trademark is his wide assortment of breaking pitches, excellent command and a fastball in the mid-90 mph range.

He was 16-6 this season with a 1.21 ERA. He struck out 169 in 164 innings.