TORONTO -- Carlos Febles was hired Tuesday as third-base coach of the Toronto Blue Jays, who expanded the duties of bench coach Don Mattingly to include the title of offensive coordinator.

The 47-year-old Febles was a second baseman for Kansas City from 1998 to 2003 and joined the Blue Jays after 17 seasons coaching in the Boston Red Sox organization. He replaced Luis Rivera, who retired after last season.

Febles managed more than 900 games in Boston's minor league system before joining the Red Sox as infield instructor in 2017. He was Boston's third-base coach from 2018 to 2023.

Mattingly, a former New York Yankees captain and Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami manager, was hired as Toronto's bench coach in November 2022.