ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels hired Ron Washington to be their new manager Tuesday.

The 71-year-old Washington becomes the oldest current manager. He led the Texas Rangers from 2007-14, winning two AL pennants and going 664-611. He spent the past seven seasons as Atlanta's third base coach, helping the Braves to their 2021 World Series title.

Washington replaced Phil Nevin, who wasn't re-signed last month after 1½ losing seasons in charge of the long-struggling Angels. Los Angeles is mired in stretches of eight consecutive losing seasons and nine straight non-playoff seasons, both the longest streaks in the majors.

The Angels are turning to a veteran baseball mind to get the most out of a long-underachieving franchise with a big payroll and three-time AL MVP Mike Trout, but almost no team success to show for it. Shohei Ohtani, the team's superstar two-way player, became a free agent this week.

Washington knows the AL West well. Along with his time in Texas, he spent 13 seasons over two stints as a coach with the Oakland Athletics.

Washington passes Bruce Bochy of Texas and Brian Snitker of Atlanta, both 68, as Major League Baseball's oldest current manager.