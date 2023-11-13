Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Carlos Mendoza was officially hired Monday as manager of the Mets with a three-year contract and the task of leading a turnaround from 2023's huge failure.

The 43-year-old will be introduced Tuesday at Citi Field. His deal includes a team option for 2027.

Mets owner Steve Cohen and his wife Alex were the first people quoted in the team's announcement.

"Carlos brings a wealth of experience to the Mets that includes more than a decade managing and coaching in the minors as well as serving as bench coach the last four years with our cross-town rivals," they said in a statement. "Carlos is full of energy, passion and it was easy to see he'll have a great rapport with both our veteran and young players."

Mendoza spent the past four seasons across town as Aaron Boone's bench coach with the Yankees. He replaces Buck Showalter, fired by the Mets on the final day of the season after two years as manager.

"I want Mets fans to know that I will pour every ounce of energy into this job, and we share a common goal of bringing a championship to Queens," Mendoza said in a statement.

Mendoza became the major leagues' second Venezuelan-born manager after Ozzie Guillén, who led the White Sox from 2004 to '11 and the Marlins in 2012. Mendoza was Venezuela's bench coach during this year's World Baseball Classic.

His hiring was the Mets' first major move under president of baseball operations David Stearns, hired last month.

"Carlos has a brilliant baseball mind and a finely honed ability to collaborate with others," Stearns said in a statement. "He comes with a fantastic reputation as a trusted leader and someone who has been beloved in every stop of his career. Carlos knows what it takes to lead, especially here in New York, and I am looking forward to partnering with him to bring sustained success to this franchise."