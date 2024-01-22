Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg, who played 15 seasons for the Chicago Cubs, announced on Instagram that he has been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer and has begun treatment.

"To my Chicago Cubs, National Baseball Hall of Fame, extended Baseball Family, the city of Chicago, and all my loyal fans, I want to share some personal news," Sandberg wrote in the post Monday. "Last week, I learned that I have been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. I have begun treatment, and I am surrounded by my loving wife Margaret, our incredibly supportive family, the best medical care team, and our dear friends.

"We will continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time for me and my family."

Sandberg, 64, was a 10-time All-Star during his 15 seasons for the Cubs from 1982 to 1997, amassing 282 home runs and 344 stolen bases. After his playing career, he served as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies from 2013 to '15, going 119-159.

He has been a fixture for the Cubs at spring training and Wrigley Field over the years, providing guidance for young infielders while being an ambassador for the team. He has appeared as a pregame and postgame analyst in various mediums as well.

"We cannot imagine how incredibly tough it is right now for Ryne and his family, but we do know Ryne is one tough competitor and a winner," Cubs senior vice president Julian Green told ESPN. "We are rallying around his family with locked arms as they begin their journey to conquer this battle with cancer."

The Cubs are scheduled to unveil a statue of Sandberg outside of Wrigley Field on June 23 -- the 40th anniversary of his best game with the team, when he hit game-tying home runs in the bottom of the ninth and 10th innings and had 7 RBIs in Chicago's 11-inning, 12-11 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Sandberg won the National League MVP in 1984, the year the Cubs won a division title. He led the league in triples and runs scored that season while hitting .314 with 19 home runs. He also won nine consecutive Gold Glove awards.

In 1990, Sandberg hit 40 home runs, becoming just the third primary second baseman to reach the 40-homer plateau.

He was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005.