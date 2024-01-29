Jimy Williams, who won 910 games as a major league manager and was the 1999 American League Manager of the Year, has died at the age of 80.

The Boston Red Sox said he died in Florida after a brief illness.

"Jimy Williams was a true staple and leader of the Red Sox," the team said in a post to X.

Williams went 910-790 in 12 seasons managing the Toronto Blue Jays (1986-89), Red Sox (1997-2001) and Houston Astros (2002-04). He took the Red Sox to the postseason in 1998 and 1999, going 5-9. He was Manager of the Year for Boston in 1999 after finishing second in the voting a year earlier.

Jimy Williams, who won the AL Manager of the Year award in 1999 with the Red Sox, won 910 games managing over 12 seasons for Boston, the Blue Jays and Astros. AP Photo/Jim Mone

Williams won two World Series rings as a coach, in 1995 as third-base coach of the Atlanta Braves and in 2008 as bench coach of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Williams played in just 14 games as a middle infielder in 1966 and '67 with the St. Louis Cardinals. He went 3-for-13 in his career, with his first hit coming off Hall of Famer Juan Marichal.

He joined the Blue Jays as a base coach in 1980 after managing in the minor leagues for six years.

Williams is survived by his wife Peggy, four children and eight grandchildren.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.