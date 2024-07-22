Giants manager Bob Melvin brings out the lineup card himself and gets ejected from the game before a pitch is even thrown. (0:28)

Open Extended Reactions

DENVER -- San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin wasn't around for the finish Sunday as his team defeated the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

He didn't even make it to the start, for that matter.

In an unusual scene, Melvin was ejected before the first pitch after he and bench coach Ryan Christenson delivered the lineup card to plate umpire Alex MacKay.

"I just talked too much," Melvin said following the Giants' 3-2 victory. "Umpiring's a hard job, I'm aware of that, just probably said too much. I didn't plan that, it wasn't choreographed. I probably went too far."

San Francisco was coming off a 4-3 loss to the Rockies on Saturday night and a 7-3 defeat Friday.

Moments after Melvin was tossed, Jorge Soler led off Sunday's game for the Giants with a 478-foot homer to center field, the longest in the majors this season.