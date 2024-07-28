Austin Wells and Gleyber Torres each drive in runs to give the Yankees an 11-8 lead over the Red Sox. (1:04)

BOSTON -- Gleyber Torres' two-run double capped a three-run 10th inning, Aaron Judge hit his 37th homer as he reached base a career-high six times, and the New York Yankees rallied past the Boston Red Sox 11-8 on Saturday night.

In a game that was tied five times, matching the most in the major leagues this season, New York led 3-0 and 4-3, and Boston went ahead 5-4, 6-5 and 8-6.

Judge homered for the second straight night to raise his big league-leading total, had three RBIs and tied a career best with his 10th four-hit game.

He joined Babe Ruth on Sept. 28, 1923, and Lou Gehrig on Sept. 5, 1927, as the only Yankees to reach base at least six times with at least three RBIs against the Red Sox.

"It's nice," Judge said. "You love going back and forth, you go up and down this lineup, all the guys out of the bullpen, everybody had an impact on this game. These are the fun ones, having a good team win like this where guys came up clutch on big at-bats, made plays on defense, big pitching performances."

Juan Soto hit his 27th home run, combining with Judge in the first inning for back-to-back homers for the third time this season. Trent Grisham tied the score 8-8 with two outs in the ninth with a double that clanked off the Green Monster on a 2-2 pitch from Kenley Jansen.

Austin Wells hit a sacrifice fly off Chase Anderson (0-2) in the 10th, and Torres, who had been 0-for-5, doubled off the base of the Green Monster.

"I got a huge opportunity to do something tonight and just tried to [simplify] the situation," Torres said.

Clay Holmes (2-4) worked around a walk in the 10th, retiring Masataka Yoshida on a game-ending grounder with two on to end a 3-hour, 38-minute game. Holmes pitched two innings, a night after he blew his seventh save when he allowed Wilyer Abreu's tying double and Yoshida's two-run single in the eighth inning of a 9-7 loss.

New York had 16 hits, nine for extra bases, and Boston had 13 hits.

Oswaldo Cabrera hit a solo homer for the Yankees, who had lost five of six. The Yankees are 11-23 after opening the season 50-22.

Tyler O'Neill hit two solo homers and drove in four runs and Abreu hit a solo homer for the Red Sox, who have lost six of eight games since the All-Star break.

Fifteen pitchers appeared in the game, including eight for the Red Sox. Jansen blew a save for the third time in 23 chances.

After rookie Ben Rice tied the score 6-6 with a sacrifice fly for the Yankees in the seventh, O'Neill drove a slider from Michael Tonkin into the Green Monster seats in the bottom half and David Hamilton added an RBI double.

Judge hit an RBI double in the eighth, but Soto ran through a stop sign from third-base coach Luis Rojas and was thrown out easily at the plate on shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela's relay of center fielder Jarren Duran's throw.

Boston scored five runs for the seventh straight game, the first team to achieve the feat since Boston and San Francisco in 2021.

New York starter Marcus Stroman gave up five runs, three earned, and nine hits in 3⅓ innings. His ERA has risen from 2.82 to 3.64 in his past seven starts.

Kutter Crawford was tagged for 3 homers, 5 runs and 8 hits in 4⅔ innings.

Before the game, the Yankees acquired infielder/outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins for three minor leaguers and the Red Sox obtained catcher Danny Jansen from the Toronto Blue Jays, also for three minor leaguers.

"He's hit the ball hard against us for a while," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of Jansen. "It's an interesting bat that gives us balance."

Boston dropped to 34-11 in its yellow City Connect jerseys, including 7-4 this year.