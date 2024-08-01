Open Extended Reactions

The Kansas City Royals activated right-hander Michael Lorenzen to the active roster Thursday and optioned right-hander Jonathan Bowlan to Triple-A Omaha.

Lorenzen, 32, was acquired Monday in a trade with the Texas Rangers and is expected to make his Royals debut Saturday in a start on the road against the Detroit Tigers.

In 19 appearances (18 starts) for the Rangers this season, Lorenzen was 5-6 with a 3.81 ERA. He is 45-44 with a 4.08 ERA in 361 career appearances (87 starts) for the Cincinnati Reds (2015-21), Los Angeles Angels (2022), Tigers (2023), Philadelphia Phillies (2023) and Rangers.

Kansas City acquired the veteran in exchange for left-hander Walter Pennington.

Bowlan, 27, was recalled Tuesday but did not pitch for the Royals this week. His only outing this season came on April 29; he gave up four runs in 2 2/3 innings and took the loss in a start against the Toronto Blue Jays.