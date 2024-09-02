Open Extended Reactions

Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro will not be with the club for Monday's home game against the Cleveland Guardians to tend "to a personal matter."

Bench coach Paul Hoover will serve as Royals manager.

There was no indication on how much time Quatraro, 50, might miss.

The Royals (75-63) entered play Monday in third place in the American League Central but in possession of the third and final wild-card spot in the AL, 4½ games ahead of the Boston Red Sox.

In two seasons as Royals manager, Quatraro has guided the club to a 131-169 record and has the team in playoff contention after 106 losses in 2023. Quatraro also served as a coach for Cleveland (2014-17) and the Tampa Bay Rays (2018-22).