Which MLB teams have won back-to-back World Series titles?

Winning a World Series requires a team to power through 162 regular-season games in a span of about 180 days and leave enough fuel to excel in the postseason.

Since the first World Series in 1903, no team has been more successful than the New York Yankees. The Yankees have also won the most consecutive World Series titles. Here's a look at the MLB teams that have won back-to-back World Series championships.

New York Yankees

▪︎ 1998, 1999, 2000

▪︎ 1977, 1978

▪︎ 1961, 1962

▪︎ 1949, 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953

▪︎ 1936, 1937, 1938, 1939

▪︎ 1927, 1928

Athletics

Oakland Athletics

▪︎ 1972, 1973, 1974

Philadelphia Athletics

▪︎ 1929, 1930

▪︎ 1910, 1911

Toronto Blue Jays

▪︎ 1992, 1993

Cincinnati Reds

▪︎ 1975, 1976

New York Giants

▪︎ 1921, 1922

Boston Red Sox

▪︎ 1915, 1916

Chicago Cubs

▪︎ 1907, 1908

