What are the longest postseason streaks in MLB history?

After clinching their 11th NL West title in 12 seasons, the Los Angeles Dodgers extended the longest active postseason streak in Major League Baseball. From 1991-2005, the Atlanta Braves achieved the longest postseason streak in MLB history, with 14 appearances in a row.

Which other teams have secured postseason play most consistently? The breakdown:

Longest active postseason streaks (entering 2024 season)

1. Los Angeles Dodgers: 11 seasons (since 2013) +1

2. Houston Astros: 7 seasons (since 2017) +1

3. Atlanta Braves: 6 seasons (since 2018) +1

4. Tampa Bay Rays: 5 seasons (since 2019)

T5. Philadelphia Phillies: 2 seasons (since 2022) +1

T5. Toronto Blue Jays: 2 seasons (since 2022)

Longest postseason streaks in MLB history (does not include the 1994 season)

1. Atlanta Braves: 14 (1991-2005)

2. New York Yankees: 13 (1995-2007)

*3. Los Angeles Dodgers: 11 (2013-2023)

*4. Houston Astros: 7 (2017-2023)

*T5. Atlanta Braves: 6 (2018-2023)

T5. New York Yankees: 6 (2017-2022)

*active streaks entering 2024 season

