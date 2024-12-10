Open Extended Reactions

The Milwaukee Brewers officially signed free agent right-hander Deivi Garcia to a minor league contract on Tuesday and invited him to spring training.

The team reportedly came to terms with Garcia in November.

Garcia, 25, went 1-2 with a 7.07 ERA, 11 walks and 15 strikeouts in 14 innings over 14 relief appearances last season for the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago had selected him off waivers in August 2023 from the New York Yankees, for whom he played from 2020-23. He has a career 4-7 record with two saves, a 5.02 ERA, 33 walks and 65 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings over 30 games (eight starts).

A former Top 100 prospect in the MLB.com, Baseball America and Baseball Prospectus rankings, Garica was the No. 3 prospect in the Yankees' farm system in 2020 and 2021, according to MLB.com.