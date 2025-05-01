Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to our first team-by-team MLB prospect rankings big board update. The top 10 prospects for all 30 teams are updated below for where they stand entering May.

What has changed since our initial offseason list?

Below you will find the rankings for your favorite team, along with what to know for the month ahead, and all 30 of these lists will continue to be updated regularly throughout the 2025 season.

MLB prospect coverage: Top 100 | 101-200 | Farm system rankings

Jump to team:

American League

ATH | BAL | BOS | CHW | CLE

DET | HOU | KC | LAA | MIN

NYY | SEA | TB | TEX | TOR

National League

ARI | ATL | CHC | CIN | COL

LAD | MIA | MIL | NYM | PHI

PIT | SD | SF | STL | WSH

AL East

Preseason system ranking: 14th ($207 million)

Top 10 prospects Rank Name Position Previous rank 1. Coby Mayo 3B 1 2. Samuel Basallo C 2 3. Enrique Bradfield Jr. CF 3 4. Trey Gibson RHP 5 5. Vance Honeycutt CF 8 6. Dylan Beavers CF 6 7. Michael Forret RHP 4 8. Elvin Garcia 3B 7 9. Jud Fabian CF 10 10. Griff O'Ferrall SS 9

What to know: Keep an eye on risers such as RHP Braxton Bragg, RHP Levi Wells and C/1B/OF Ethan Anderson, who were all close to making the list. RHP Keeler Morfe and CF Austin Overn are exciting tools types who need some refinement but could get on the list by the end of the season. The early returns on Honeycutt are better than I expected, so his rise could continue.

Preseason system ranking: 4th ($278 million)

Top 10 prospects Rank Name Position Previous rank 1. Roman Anthony RF 1 2. Marcelo Mayer SS 2 3. Kristian Campbell 2B 3 4. Franklin Arias SS 4 5. Luis Perales RHP 6 6. Richard Fitts RHP NR 7. Jhostynxon Garcia CF 7 8. Juan Valera RHP 9 9. Connelly Early LHP NR 10. Mikey Romero SS 10

What to know: He's about to graduate, but Campbell has made the offensive adjustments needed at the big league level so far, so I'd move him into the tier with Anthony and Mayer if I were to re-do the top 100 now; they're all pretty tightly packed in those top three spots.

Behind those three emerging stars, there are a lot of arrow-up guys in the early going and good depth throughout the list, largely on the pitching side: Fitts, Valera, Early, Brandon Clarke and Payton Tolle have all impressed and I ran out of room to include them all.

Preseason system ranking: 21st ($166 million)

Top 10 prospects Rank Name Position Previous rank 1. George Lombard Jr. SS 2 2. Spencer Jones CF 4 3. Will Warren RHP 5 4. Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz RHP NR 5. Cam Schlitter RHP 7 6. Roderick Arias SS 3 7. Carlos Lagrange RHP NR 8. Edgleen Perez C 6 9. Chase Hampton RHP 8 10. Bryce Cunningham RHP 9

What to know: Jasson Dominguez has graduated, opening up the top spot on the list. Lombard will swing-and-miss in the zone a bit, but the rest of his game is above average across the board. I still don't know what to do with Jones, who is showing a power-and-patience-and-athleticism combination that's rare, but his in-zone miss could undermine the big tools; I don't know what version of Joey Gallo he'll look like when he gets to the big leagues. Warren, Rodriguez-Cruz and Schlitter are all variations of pitchers who excel at throwing multiple breaking pitches.

Preseason system ranking: 5th ($270 million)

Top 10 prospects Rank Name Position Previous rank 1. Carson Williams SS 1 2. Brayden Taylor 3B 2 3. Chandler Simpson CF 5 4. Aidan Smith CF 4 5. Xavier Isaac 1B 3 6. Brailer Guerrero RF 6 7. Tre Morgan 1B 8 8. Santiago Suarez RHP 7 9. Brody Hopkins RHP 9 10. Cooper Kinney 2B NR

What to know: This system is really deep with another roughly dozen players I could've snuck in the last spot: RHP Yoniel Curet, UT Mac Horvath, C Dom Keegan, CF Theo Gillen, RHP Jackson Baumeister, LHP Ian Seymour and a number of pitchers in need of one adjustment to jump onto the list. Simpson is a force of nature and now the world knows why I love watching him, but most of the rest of the guys on this list haven't moved a ton lately.

Preseason system ranking: 24th ($151 million)

Top 10 prospects Rank Name Position Previous rank 1. Arjun Nimmala SS 1 2. Ricky Tiedemann LHP 2 3. Jake Bloss RHP 4 4. Trey Yesavage RHP 5 5. Orelvis Martinez 2B 3 6. Alan Roden RF 7 7. Kendry Rojas LHP 8 8. Johnny King LHP NR 9. Brandon Barriera LHP 9 10. Khal Stephen RHP NR

What to know: Early returns are positive on the Jays' top three picks from the 2024 draft, all pitchers: Yesavage, Stephen and King. This list is mostly pitchers, with a little bit of everything from currently injured (Barriera, Tiedemann), to hasn't debuted in 2025 yet (King, Rojas), to high probability back-end types with a shot for more (Yesavage, Bloss and Stephen). Martinez and Roden haven't been great in 2025, so Nimmala carries a lot of the hopes of developing another standout offensive player from this system.

AL Central

Preseason system ranking: 2nd ($313 million)

Top 10 prospects Rank Name Position Previous rank 1. Noah Schultz LHP 1 2. Edgar Quero C 5 3. Kyle Teel C 3 4. Hagen Smith LHP 4 5. Braden Montgomery RF 6 6. Grant Taylor RHP 10 7. Colson Montgomery SS 2 8. Chase Meidroth SS NR 9. Caleb Bonemer SS NR 10. Peyton Pallette RHP NR

What to know: Both Schultz and Smith are off to slower starts, but I'm not panicking yet. Taylor has built on his strong end to 2024 and is now a top 100 arm, and Pallette is now showing the promise he did in his best healthy days at Arkansas. Meidroth and Bonemer are both big arrow-up guys this spring, and Colson Montgomery is a big question.

Preseason system ranking: 11th ($213 million)

Top 10 prospects Rank Name Position Previous rank 1. Travis Bazzana 2B 1 2. Chase DeLauter RF 2 3. Jaison Chourio CF 3 4. Welbyn Francisca SS 4 5. Angel Genao SS 5 6. Ralphy Velazquez 1B 6 7. Parker Messick LHP 8 8. Braylon Doughty RHP NR 9. Cooper Ingle C 7 10. C.J. Kayfus 1B 9

What to know: Not a ton of movement here just yet. Messick looks as if he'll get a big league shot at some point this year to prove he's a starter. Doughty is arrow-up since the draft due to his feel and off-speed stuff, with the velo the last part to hopefully join the profile soon. Kayfus is hitting well at Double-A but has little defensive value and fringy raw power.

Preseason system ranking: 3rd ($298 million)

Top 10 prospects Rank Name Position Previous rank 1. Max Clark CF 2 2. Jackson Jobe RHP 1 3. Kevin McGonigle SS 3 4. Bryce Rainer SS 4 5. Thayron Liranzo C 5 6. Josue Briceno C 7 7. Troy Melton RHP NR 8. Jace Jung 3B 6 9. Max Anderson 2B NR 10. Jaden Hamm RHP NR

What to know: Clark is off to a hot start with underlying metrics to match while Jobe still has plus stuff to the eye and in the data but just isn't getting the whiffs you'd expect. Like the other top prep hitter in the 2024 draft (Konnor Griffin), Rainer is arrow-up in the early going, with underlying data matching the results and the rosiest amateur scouting reports, after a dozen games. Anderson is also taking a step forward this season. SS Trey Sweeney, LHP Brant Hurter and C Dillon Dingler have all graduated recently.

Preseason system ranking: 22nd ($163 million)

Top 10 prospects Rank Name Position Previous rank 1. Jac Caglianone 1B 1 2. Blake Mitchell C 2 3. Carter Jensen C 3 4. Ben Kudrna RHP 4 5. Noah Cameron LHP NR 6. David Shields LHP 5 7. Yandel Ricardo SS NR 7. Blake Wolters RHP NR 9. Javier Vaz 2B 9 10. Ramon Ramirez C NR

What to know: Wolters is still having some trouble finding the strike zone, but the raw stuff and athleticism is still there, so I want to stay on board a bit longer. Ricardo is a switch-hitting shortstop with power but was in the Dominican Summer League last year, so it'll be a while. Cameron is a nice big league inventory starter that they'll probably need at some point this year. And yes, Cags is still hitting well while he works to improve the finer points.

Preseason system ranking: 6th ($257 million)

Top 10 prospects Rank Name Position Previous rank 1. Walker Jenkins RF 1 2. Emmanuel Rodriguez CF 2 3. Luke Keaschall 2B 3 4. Charlee Soto RHP 4 5. Kaelen Culpepper SS 5 6. Connor Prielipp LHP 8 7. Dasan Hill LHP NR 8. Gabriel Gonzalez RF 9 9. Andrew Morris RHP 6 10. Marco Raya RHP NR

What to know: Rodriguez is off to a slow start and Keaschall is closing in, but his lack of power and defensive value (which are Rodriguez's strengths) hold him back. I picked Soto as a breakout for the end of my top 100 before the year and he has held up his end of the bargain. Hill is one of the top prep breakout arms from last year's draft, delivering on his projectable frame in short order by sitting 94-98 mph.

AL West

Preseason system ranking: 23rd ($160 million)

Top 10 prospects Rank Name Position Previous rank 1. Nick Kurtz 1B 2 2. Gunnar Hoglund RHP NR 3. Gage Jump LHP NR 4. Luis Morales RHP NR 5. J.T. Ginn RHP 7 6. Tommy White 3B 10 7. Max Muncy SS 4 8. Henry Bolte CF NR 9. Denzel Clarke CF 6 10. Mason Barnett RHP 5

What to know: Jacob Wilson graduated soon after the season started, paving the way for Kurtz to take the top spot just as he was promoted to the big leagues. Hoglund's velo is up and he should be getting the call soon as well, now that he is looking again the way he did at his best at Ole Miss. I wasn't that big on the Athletics' draft last summer, but the early returns on Gage Jump and Tommy White, former LSU teammates, has been positive.

Preseason system ranking: 30th ($104 million)

Top 10 prospects Rank Name Position Previous rank 1. Cam Smith 3B 1 2. Jacob Melton CF 2 3. Walker Janek C 3 4. Anderson Brito RHP 6 5. Zach Dezenzo RF 4 6. A.J. Blubaugh RHP NR 7. Chase Jaworsky SS 8 8. Luis Baez RF 7 9. Ryan Forcucci RHP 10 10. Brice Matthews 2B 5

What to know: Smith has continued to outperform his draft position and predraft scouting reports. Brito and Blubaugh have also continued to trend up on the pitching end. Jaworsky doesn't have good surface numbers in his small sample so far this year, but the underlying metrics, his performance last season and his tools suggest he's a real prospect.

Preseason system ranking: 28th ($129 million)

Top 10 prospects Rank Name Position Previous rank 1. George Klassen RHP 3 2. Caden Dana RHP 1 3. Christian Moore 2B 2 4. Denzer Guzman SS NR 5. Samuel Aldegheri LHP 4 6. Nelson Rada CF 5 7. Joswa Lugo SS 6 8. Chris Cortez RHP 7 9. Barrett Kent RHP 9 10. Ryan Johnson RHP 10

What to know: Dana's fastball quality is still in question, and Klassen's stuff is outstanding -- with strike-throwing his biggest question entering the year. It has progressed, so he takes the top spot. Moore is having some in-zone miss issues at the same time that Guzman is tapping into his raw power at a new level, with underlying numbers to make it seem real. Cortez and Johnson are 2024 draftees who might both be in the big league pen for good later this year; also keep an eye on Samy Natera Jr. and Jose Fermin along those lines.

Preseason system ranking: 7th ($241 million)

Top 10 prospects Rank Name Position Previous rank 1. Colt Emerson SS 1 2. Jonny Farmelo CF 2 3. Cole Young 2B 3 4. Harry Ford C 4 5. Felnin Celesten SS 5 6. Ryan Sloan RHP NR 7. Jurrangelo Cijntje RHP 7 8. Michael Arroyo 2B 6 9. Lazaro Montes RF 9 10. Tai Peete CF 8

What to know: Farmelo has returned from his torn ACL early in last season. I ranked him aggressively since the injury expecting him to hit the ground running when he returned. He hit a homer in his first game back earlier this week. This a deep, diverse group of position players and there will be a few busts, but these players should make up a good bit of the big league lineup a few years from now. Just beyond this list there are some intriguing arms, like the recently debuted Logan Evans and possible debut-to-come of Brandyn Garcia.

Preseason system ranking: 16th ($192 million)

Top 10 prospects Rank Name Position Previous rank 1. Sebastian Walcott SS 1 2. Jack Leiter RHP 5 3. Kumar Rocker RHP 2 4. Alejandro Rosario RHP 3 5. Winston Santos RHP 4 6. Malcolm Moore C 5 7. Caden Scarborough RHP NR 8. Emiliano Teodo RHP 7 9. Kohl Drake LHP NR 10. Dylan Dreiling LF NR

What to know: Leiter, Rocker, and Rosario are jumbled together in the same tier now after Leiter returned to his Vanderbilt form this spring, Rocker started slow then had a shoulder issue, and Rosario is down for the year with elbow surgery. Scarborough is the main arrow-up guy here, with a mid-90s sinker and deadly sweeper combo after being a near-anonymous prep righty in the draft a few years ago. Dreiling gets the nod over Alejandro Osuna due to his raw power.

NL East

Preseason system ranking: 27th ($133 million)

Top 10 prospects Rank Name Position Previous rank 1. Drake Baldwin C 1 2. Nacho Alvarez Jr. SS 2 3. Owen Murphy RHP 5 4. Cam Caminiti LHP 6 5. Didier Fuentes RHP NR 6. J.R. Ritchie RHP 7 7. Garrett Baumann RHP 10 8. Drue Hackenberg RHP NR 9. Hurston Waldrep RHP 9 10. Diego Tornes CF NR

What to know: RHP A.J. Smith-Shawver graduated, with a long list of pitchers and international signees lined up behind him; I'd expect a couple from that group to jump onto this list later in the year. Keep an eye on 3B David McCabe, who is having a renaissance at Double-A at age 25 and last year's fourth-rounder LHP Herick Hernandez.

Preseason system ranking: 15th ($197 million)

Top 10 prospects Rank Name Position Previous rank 1. Thomas White LHP 1 2. Starlyn Caba SS 2 3. Agustin Ramirez C 3 4. Joe Mack C 6 5. Robby Snelling LHP NR 6. Max Acosta SS 10 7. Jared Serna 2B 4 8. Adam Mazur RHP 9 9. Luis Cova CF 7 10. Kemp Alderman RF NR

What to know: The Robby Snelling resurgence is upon us. His velo on all three of his primary pitches (four-seam fastball, slurve, changeup) is up two ticks and the fastball and changeup have also added a nontrivial amount of movement. He's also still throwing strikes at a high rate. Ramirez has been excellent so far and Mack, Acosta and Alderman are also all arrow-up in the early going.

Preseason system ranking: 9th ($222 million)

Top 10 prospects Rank Name Position Previous rank 1. Jett Williams SS 1 2. Brandon Sproat RHP 2 3. Jonah Tong RHP 8 4. Nolan McLean RHP NR 5. Ronny Mauricio SS 3 6. Drew Gilbert CF 4 7. Jesus Baez 3B 5 8. Ryan Clifford 1B 7 9. Carson Benge RF NR 10. A.J. Ewing CF NR

What to know: Sproat, Tong and McLean (along with graduated/injured RHP Christian Scott) could be ranked in any order and seem to be making the case to president of baseball operations David Stearns to stop handing out big money on the free agent starting pitching market for the foreseeable future. The bats aren't bad either, as the system is stocked with infielders: Jacob Reimer, Marco Vargas and Daiverson Gutierrez just missed the list, and Elian Pena (and his highly anticipated pro debut) and Jeremy Rodriguez aren't far behind.

Preseason system ranking: 17th ($188 million)

Top 10 prospects Rank Name Position Previous rank 1. Aidan Miller SS 1 2. Andrew Painter RHP 2 3. Justin Crawford CF 4 4. Aroon Escobar 2B 6 5. Eduardo Tait C 5 6. Dante Nori CF 10 7. Griffin Burkholder CF 8 8. Bryan Rincon SS 7 9. Mick Abel RHP NR 10. Seth Johnson RHP NR

What to know: You could put Miller and Painter in either order; Painter has a higher upside but is also a pitcher and has had arm trouble. Crawford is still hitting the ball on the ground too much to reach his upside. Escobar and Abel have taken steps forward this year. Also of note: Tait has incredible raw power and Nori has been a bit better than I expected at draft time.

Preseason system ranking: 12th ($212 million)

Top 10 prospects Rank Name Position Previous rank 1. Jarlin Susana RHP 3 2. Brady House 3B 2 3. Travis Sykora RHP 4 4. Seaver King SS 5 5. Cade Cavalli RHP 7 6. Alex Clemmey LHP 6 7. Caleb Lomavita C 8 8. Daylen Lile LF 9 9. Cayden Wallace 3B 10 10. Luke Dickerson SS NR

What to know: Dylan Crews graduated from the top spot soon after the season started and that makes way for Dickerson (the Nats' big overslot bonus in the 2024 draft) to sneak onto the list before his pro debut. Their top 2024 pick King just needs to chase fewer pitches out of the zone to become a clear top-100 prospect.

Susana was already the top pitching prospect in this system for me but could be on the verge of becoming one of the best in baseball, which would help soften the blow of hip surgery that has delayed Sykora's 2025 debut.

NL Central

Preseason system ranking: 10th ($215 million)

Top 10 prospects Rank Name Position Previous rank 1. Matt Shaw 3B 1 2. Moises Ballesteros C 2 3. Cade Horton RHP 5 4. Kevin Alcantara CF 3 5. Jefferson Rojas SS 6 6. Owen Caissie RF 4 7. James Triantos 2B 7 8. Jaxon Wiggins RHP 10 9. Brandon Birdsell RHP 8 10. Nazier Mule RHP NR

What to know: I hedged a bit on Horton's placement on the top 100 going into the season, unsure if his flagging stuff down the stretch was due to an injury that would be an issue in 2025. He looks back to his old self and should be a big league factor soon. Ballesteros and Mule are also off to nice starts but keep an eye on SS Cristian Hernandez. He was highly touted and started his career slowly, but might be turning a corner, just missing this list.

Preseason system ranking: 13th ($210 million)

Top 10 prospects Rank Name Position Previous rank 1. Chase Burns RHP 1 2. Rhett Lowder RHP 2 3. Chase Petty RHP 3 4. Alfredo Duno C 4 5. Sal Stewart 3B 5 6. Edwin Arroyo SS 6 7. Cam Collier 3B 7 8. Carlos Jorge CF NR 9. Adam Serwinowski LHP NR 10. Tyson Lewis SS 9

What to know: Burns has been as advertised so far in pro ball, showing two plus-plus pitches in his fastball and slider; at this rate he'll be a big league factor in the second half. Lowder has already debuted (currently on the IL) and Petty is looking crisp, knocking on the door at Triple-A as another potential big league starter.

Preseason system ranking: 8th ($225 million)

Top 10 prospects Rank Name Position Previous rank 1. Jesus Made SS 1 2. Jacob Misiorowski RHP 4 3. Cooper Pratt SS 2 4. Jeferson Quero C 3 5. Luis Pena SS 6 6. Luke Adams 3B 5 7. Braylon Payne CF NR 8. Logan Henderson RHP NR 9. Brock Wilken 3B 8 10. Eric Bitonti 3B 9

What to know: Made's outstanding pro debut in the Dominican Summer League has held up in the early going as a 17-year-old in Single-A. He's still showing above-average offensive upside and a clear fit somewhere in the infield. Misiorowski is showing some progress with strike throwing , Pena's stateside debut is also going well, and Adams and Payne are both arrow-up position players; you might be noticing a trend with Milwaukee. There are a number of position players who just missed that could easily be listed: Josh Adamczewski, Tyler Black, Mike Boeve and Luis Lara.

Preseason system ranking: 20th ($179 million)

Top 10 prospects Rank Name Position Previous rank 1. Bubba Chandler RHP 1 2. Konnor Griffin SS 3 3. Termarr Johnson 2B 2 4. Braxton Ashcraft RHP 4 5. Hunter Barco LHP 9 6. Nick Yorke 2B 8 7. Thomas Harrington RHP 5 8. Mike Burrows RHP 7 9. Wyatt Sanford SS 10 10. Po-Yu Chen RHP NR

What to know: Chandler is carving up Triple-A and his velo is up 1.4 mph from last season. He ranked behind Roki Sasaki and Jackson Jobe among pitchers on the top 100 going into the season, but you could certainly argue Chandler is the top dog now given his continued progress while the other two have had slow starts in the big leagues. Chen is dealing and he has good feel and off-speed stuff, but his fastball velocity is still well below average.

Preseason system ranking: 19th ($184 million)

Top 10 prospects Rank Name Position Previous rank 1. J.J. Wetherholt SS 1 2. Tink Hence RHP 3 3. Quinn Mathews LHP 2 4. Jimmy Crooks C 7 5. Rainiel Rodriguez C NR 6. Yairo Padilla SS 6 7. Leonardo Bernal C 4 8. Cooper Hjerpe LHP 5 9. Thomas Saggese 2B 8 10. Chase Davis RF NR

What to know: There has been some injury issues small (Hence, ribs), medium (Mathews, shoulder after losing the strike zone), and big (Hjerpe, elbow surgery) on this list since the season started. Michael McGreevy was the first cut from the list and profiles as big league pitching inventory. The rest of the list consists of position players who have largely been solid.

NL West

Preseason system ranking: 25th ($139 million)

Top 10 prospects Rank Name Position Previous rank 1. Jordan Lawlar SS 1 2. Adrian Del Castillo C 3 3. Slade Caldwell CF 6 4. Demetrio Crisantes 2B 2 5. Ryan Waldschmidt LF 5 6. Jansel Luis SS 8 7. Tommy Troy 2B 7 8. Gino Groover 3B 4 9. Druw Jones CF 9 10. Christian Cerda C NR

What to know: Caldwell and Waldschmidt are both arrow-up relative to expectations in their first full season, but also keep an eye on another 2024 draft pick: RHP Daniel Eagen, who just missed this list. The third-rounder out of Presbyterian College is dealing in High-A and might be in line for a promotion in short order.

Preseason system ranking: 18th ($185 million)

Top 10 prospects Rank Name Position Previous rank 1. Chase Dollander RHP 1 2. Charlie Condon 3B/OF 2 3. Robert Calaz RF 3 4. Jared Thomas CF NR 5. Adael Amador 2B 4 6. Yanquiel Fernandez RF 6 7. Brody Brecht RHP 8 8. Jaden Hill RHP NR 9. Sterlin Thompson LF 9 10. Jordy Vargas RHP 7

What to know: Dollander is in the big leagues and pitching well, despite losing some lift to his fastball, because he's throwing almost two ticks harder. Hill has turned a corner and I like what I've seen so far from Thomas. He got a "poor man's Cody Bellinger" comp from one team I spoke with before the 2024 draft and he's off to a hot start.

Preseason system ranking: 1st ($420 million)

Top 10 prospects Rank Name Position Previous rank 1. Roki Sasaki RHP 1 2. Dalton Rushing C 2 3. Josue De Paula LF 3 4. Zyhir Hope CF 5 5. Jackson Ferris LHP 7 6. Alex Freeland SS 4 7. Emil Morales SS 6 8. River Ryan RHP 8 9. Eduardo Quintero CF 9 10. Kendall George CF NR

What to know: George's power has spiked this year, addressing the major concern on his profile, so he's now tracking like a potential everyday player. Some other risers who didn't make the list because the Dodgers' system is loaded, all pitchers: righties Christian Zazueta, Eriq Swan, and Patrick Copen.

Preseason system ranking: 26th ($135 million)

Top 10 prospects Rank Name Position Previous rank 1. Leo De Vries SS 1 2. Ethan Salas C 2 3. Kash Mayfield LHP 3 4. Humberto Cruz RHP 4 5. Bryan Balzer RHP NR 6. Boston Bateman LHP 5 7. Cobb Hightower SS 7 8. Kale Fountain 1B 6 9. Isaiah Lowe RHP 8 10. Deivid Coronil SS 9

What to know: De Vries is the same age as the top high school players in this year's MLB draft. He not only would be the No. 1 overall pick by a mile, but he'd be one of the best No. 1 picks in recent memory.

Four of these 10 haven't played yet this year, so there hasn't been a ton of movement in this list, but Balzer is the big riser. He has plus stuff with some relief risk as a near-anonymous signee born in Japan.

Preseason system ranking: 29th ($109 million)

Top 10 prospects Rank Name Position Previous rank 1. Bryce Eldridge 1B 1 2. Carson Whisenhunt LHP 2 3. Josuar De Jesus SS NR 4. James Tibbs III RF 4 5. Joe Whitman LHP 6 6. Jhonny Level SS 8 7. Dakota Jordan CF 9 8. Trevor McDonald RHP 8 9. Carson Seymour RHP 7 10. Bo Davidson CF 10

What to know: This system hangs largely on near big league ready pitching and higher variance position players with some ceiling. De Jesus and Level are two exciting talents who will get going later when short-season leagues begin. Jordan was last year's electric tools acquisition via an overslot deal in the draft, and Davidson was the underappreciated prospect who had his breakthrough last season continuing into this season.