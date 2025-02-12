With Jack Flaherty signing a two-year, $35 million contract with the Tigers, take a look at some facts and figures from his last few MLB seasons. (1:13)

Detroit Tigers right-hander Alex Cobb will be sidelined for about a month with right hip inflammation, manager A.J. Hinch confirmed Wednesday.

The 37-year-old former All-Star signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Tigers in free agency in December.

Hinch added that Cobb's recovery timeline means he is unlikely to be ready by the March 27 season opener against the host Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cobb received a platelet-rich plasma injection last week after experiencing issues with his hip while he was building his throwing volume for spring training.

He had surgery on his left hip following the 2023 season and made only three starts for the Cleveland Guardians in 2024, going 2-1 with a 2.76 ERA.

An All-Star with San Francisco in 2023, Cobb is 79-76 with a 3.84 ERA in 233 career starts with the Tampa Bay Rays (2011-14, 2016-17), Baltimore Orioles (2018-20), Los Angeles Angels (2021), Giants (2022-23) and Guardians.