CHICAGO -- Two-time All-Star Joey Gallo agreed to terms on a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox on Thursday that includes a non-roster invite to spring training.

Gallo's $8 million mutual option was declined by the Washington Nationals in November, making the first baseman/outfielder a free agent.

Gallo, who turned 31 in November, hit .161 with 10 homers, 27 RBIs and 102 strikeouts in 223 at-bats last season.

Gallo has a .194 career average with 208 homers, 453 RBIs and 1,292 strikeouts in 2,869 at-bats in 10 major league seasons with the Texas Rangers (2015 to 2021), New York Yankees (2021-22), Los Angeles Dodgers (2022), Minnesota Twins (2023) and the Nationals.