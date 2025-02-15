Open Extended Reactions

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong showed up at spring training on Thursday sporting big blue stars on his head. Crow-Armstrong, known for his outrageous hairstyles, drew attention from fans and teammates alike. He said it just kind of happened.

"I was just going in to get a cleanup," he told ESPN. "I already had bleach. And my girlfriend, Hailey, her little sister, she's a tattoo artist, but she's a very talented artist overall, and I trusted her to paint, and she kind of egged me on and convinced me to throw some big blue stars on my head.

"Really, I was just going in to clean it up and walk out of there. But a little more happened than that."

Crow-Armstrong must like Cubbie blue -- he dyed his whole head that color last season. This time he went with the stars.

"We were thinking about a couple different things," he said. "Hailey's Jewish, so we were maybe throwing out the idea of the star of David, but we were also throwing out the American flag. I had people playing the national anthem as I'm walking out of the salon and stuff. It was hilarious. Definitely patriotic."

Second baseman Nico Hoerner as a locker next to Crow-Armstrong in spring training, so he'll get daily close-ups of the 22 year-old's hairstyles.

"It could be different tomorrow, who knows," Hoerner said with a laugh. "I think it looks great. He plays the game with confidence and swagger, and it would be easy to criticize if it didn't feel genuine. It's who he is. It's how he lives his life. All that energy and excitement that you see is the same energy he pours into us as teammates and into winning games. If it was an energy that was selfish or just about social media or something stupid, that would be one thing. Pete's here every day for the group and for all of us, and he has fun, and he plays to win. That's all you can ask for from a teammate."

Ultimately, Crow-Armstrong will be judged by his game on the field. But off of it, he's off to a good start.

"I'm lucky enough to have a good head of hair up to this point in my life, and I feel like I can do a lot of stuff with it," he explained. "I grew it out [previously] because I wanted to embrace the curls and honor my mother because she gave me the good head of hair. But it could absolutely f---ing change whenever. I had three, four different hairstyles last year."