GLENDALE, Ariz. -- While brushing off winter trade rumors and vowing to play "smarter" early in the season, Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. reported to spring training Monday as one of the few veterans left on a team that lost 121 games a season ago.

Robert, 27, understands his time with the White Sox could be short-lived but isn't pushing for a trade from the only organization he has known in his professional career.

"My agent was explaining to me how it works and where we were at in every situation [this offseason], and I think we did a good job with that," Robert said through the team interpreter. "I try not to pay attention to that. I know what my job is. My job is to come here and do my best every day, and [a trade is] something I can't control."

Considering his talent, Robert is on a team-friendly deal as he enters the last year of a six-year, $50 million contract, though the White Sox have an option on his deal for 2026 and for 2027. When healthy, he's a five-tool player who's just one season removed from hitting 38 home runs while stealing 20 bases. But the injury bug hit him yet again in 2024, when he missed three months to a hip flexor injury, the second of his career. Because of that, and several other ailments, Robert has played in over 100 games just once over his five-year career.

"That is difficult to deal with, especially when have the same injury twice," he said. "You try not to think about it, but of course it's in your mind. I think the best way that you can deal with it is just getting ready, put yourself in the best position physically and mentally and to overcome any challenges that might happen."

Robert revealed he might tweak his game early in the season especially during the colder moments in Chicago. Many of his injuries have occurred during April and May.

"I think one of the things that's probably going to adjust is for whatever reason those injuries had happened in the first month of the season, when it's cold," Robert explained. "I will probably have to adjust a little bit my game the first month because it's cold and you have to make some changes."

He was asked what those changes might look like.

"Be a smart player, run when I need to run, knowing the situation of the game, when is the best time for me to push it a little bit," Robert responded. "Just doing that, being smarter."

A healthy first half could land Robert with another team come July. There was offseason interest in him, according to league sources, but teams were offering the White Sox lesser valued prospects due to his injury-saddled season in 2024 when he hit just .224 with 14 home runs.

Meanwhile, Chicago GM Chris Getz was asking for 2023 value -- when Robert finished 12th in MVP voting. The situation sets up for a chance to recoup his value in the first four months of this season. It means that, barring a major injury in center field for a contender this spring, Robert is likely to open the season with the White Sox; he just might not finish it with them.

"It is difficult to think that way, especially when you've been with an organization throughout your whole career and knowing that might come to an end, but at the same time you have to understand that this is a business and there is not much that you can do about it," Robert said.