Open Extended Reactions

Dave Winfield, who was inducted into baseball's Hall of Fame in 2001, retired Monday from the Major League Baseball Players Association.

"This decision, made after careful reflection and in consultation with his family, marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in baseball history -- one defined by passion, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment both to the game and our union," union executive director Tony Clark said in a lengthy statement.

"From his early days as a standout at the University of Minnesota, to his meteoric rise with the San Diego Padres, Dave's journey on the field was always about more than just baseball. As a young Player, he recognized that the true measure of success lay in the collective strength of the Player fraternity. It was this spirit that inspired him to get involved with the MLBPA, helping to shape the union into the institution it is today."

Winfield played 22 years, batting .283 with 465 home runs and 1,833 RBIs. He was a 12-time All-Star and had the winning hit in the clinching Game 6 of the 1992 World Series while playing for the Toronto Blue Jays.