Open Extended Reactions

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Chicago White Sox claimed Owen White off waivers from the New York Yankees on Monday, giving the well-traveled pitcher another new home.

White was selected by Texas in the second round of the 2018 amateur draft. He made five appearances with the Rangers over the previous two years, going 0-1 with a 16.71 ERA.

Chicago manager Will Venable is familiar with White from his time in Texas. Venable was an associate manager for the Rangers before he was hired by the White Sox in October.

"He's got a bunch of different pitches in his arsenal," Venable said. "Really good kid, really somebody who can have some versatility. He can start. In Texas, he came out of the bullpen. So, really excited that we got Owen."

The 25-year-old right-hander was traded to Cincinnati on Jan. 6 for cash. He was designated for assignment by the Reds on Jan. 29 and claimed off waivers by the Yankees on Feb. 5. He was designated for assignment again last week.

To make room for White on their 40-man roster, the White Sox placed left-hander Ky Bush on the 60-day injured list. Bush had Tommy John surgery on Wednesday.

Bush and catcher Edgar Quero were acquired by Chicago when it traded pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López to the Los Angeles Angels in July 2023.