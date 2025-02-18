Check out some of the key stats and figures of Geraldo Perdomo's career with the Diamondbacks. (0:53)

Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo and the Diamondbacks are in agreement on a four-year, $45 million contract extension that includes a club option for 2030, sources told ESPN on Monday, locking up the All-Star to a deal that deepens Arizona's already strong core.

The contract starts in the 2026 season and keeps the 25-year-old Perdomo under club control through the 2030 season. He will receive a $5 million signing bonus this year and make $5 million in 2026, $8 million in 2027, $11 million in 2028 and $13 million in 2029, sources said. The option is for $15 million with a $3 million buyout.

Perdomo, who signed with the Diamondbacks for $70,000 in 2016 and will receive a $2.55 million salary on top of his signing bonus this year, shook off a tough rookie season in which he hit .195/.285/.262 to play a vital role in their National League pennant and make the All-Star team in 2023.

Though he appeared in only 98 games last season, Perdomo hit .273/.344/.374 with low strikeout totals and was a strong defensive presence up the middle.

With Perdomo slated to hit free agency after the 2027 season, Arizona committed to him long-term despite its top prospect, Jordan Lawlar, also playing shortstop.

Perdomo is not a power threat -- he has 14 home runs in 1,420 career plate appearances -- but does have excellent plate discipline and bat-to-ball skills. His 11% walk rate ranks 46th of the 303 players with at least 1,000 plate appearances since 2021, and his 17.8% strikeout rate is 69th. Over his career, Perdomo has hit .235/.327/.330 with 125 RBIs and 34 stolen bases in 401 games.

Perdomo joins a Diamondbacks core that includes outfielder Corbin Carroll (signed through 2031), starter Corbin Burnes (2030), second baseman Ketel Marte (2028), left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (2028) and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (2027). Catcher Gabriel Moreno, right-hander Brandon Pfaadt, outfielders Jake McCarthy and Alek Thomas and hard-throwing reliever Justin Martinez all have at least four more years of club control.

Among the Diamondbacks who could reach free agency after this season: right-handers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, first baseman Josh Naylor, third baseman Eugenio Suarez and left-hander Jordan Montgomery.

In the competitive National League West division, the Diamondbacks are widely regarded as the second-best team behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, whom they swept out of the 2023 postseason during their World Series run.